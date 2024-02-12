New York Named One of the Most Romantic Places in the World

Turns out New York really is the place for lovers.

Happy Valentine's Day

Some people love to go all out for Valentine's Day. Grand gestures include showering their loved ones with flowers or having them board a jet for a surprise vacation.

However you plan to spend the most romantic day of the calendar year, those living in New York automatically have their plans elevated because a new survey says it's one of the most romantic places in the world.

Condé Nast Traveller, which is a luxury travel magazine geared toward the more affluent, released its list of the world's most romantic spots of 2024. The article was designed to entice honeymooners, but Valentine's Day is also a good reason to take a peek at the lavish list.

Destinations to make the top spots include Italy's Amalfi Coast and The Maldives. However, not just anyone can board a jet and fly off to another country whenever they please.

That doesn't mean people don't like the idea of driving somewhere romantic to impress their partner. Who wouldn't feel special to know their partner took time out of their busy day to plan a little getaway?

According to CN Traveller, the ultimate romantic spot in America is so tantalizingly close and landed at number 10 on their global list.

Where to Stay and Dine in New York

According to CN Traveller, the top destination in the Empire State is, obviously, New York City.

The outlet writes:

New York is no stranger to magical moments of romance. It usually hits the city when the first autumn leaves start to fall, blanketing the city in shades of auburn and ruby, crescendoing up until Christmas when leaves are swapped for twinkling lights. During this time one of the most romantic things to do in New York is to just take a walk, around Central Park, through Greenwich Village, along The High Line.

The publication recommends staying overnight in the Upper East Side and heaped praises onto hotels such as The Lowell and the Aman.

But for those who may not want to drive to the Big City, Central New York has plenty of fabulous options.

For example, the most romantic restaurant in all of New York is located right in Utica. But for those who want to engage in activities that are more centered toward health and wellness, such as massages and spa treatments, a nearby small town was crowned the nation's best place for exactly that.

Plus, one of the best hotels in the world is located a stone's throw away from here.

See The Stunning Upstate NY Hotel Named Among The Best in the World Travel + Leisure has ranked the top 100 hotels in the world, and one of them is right in our backyard. The gorgeous Lake House on Canandaigua in the Finger Lakes landed at #30 on the list. Here is what Travel +Leisure had to say about the Lake House:

"The Finger Lakes got a near-instant icon when this 124-room lakefront resort opened in 2020. Willowbrook Spa features Nordic-inspired barrel saunas overlooking the lake, along with a calming sunroom and a tranquil garden. Guests can swim in the outdoor pool, soak in the hot tub, or go out on the lake in canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards"

Check out the stunning photos of the Lake House on Canandaigua below!

However, one of the best ways to impress your significant other on Valentine's Day is to show you've been paying attention to your partner. By proving that you caught their "little hints" and memorized their favorite things, they will feel extremely appreciated.

Sometimes the tiniest gesture will have the greatest impact of all.

Happy Valentine's Day!

