New York Leads Nation as One of America’s Most Energy Efficient States

New York may be one of the most energy-efficient states in America, but does that do anything for our crazy energy bills?

Apparently, it's National Energy Awareness Month. So, to celebrate, WalletHub determined which states are in the best and worst shape when it comes to keeping on the lights.

Kristine Bellino, WIBX Kristine Bellino, WIBX loading...

Turns out, New York didn't do too shabby.

Top Energy-Efficient States in America

WalletHub compared 48 states across two key dimensions, “Home Energy Efficiency” and “Auto Energy Efficiency.”

Hawaii and Alaska couldn't be part of the roundup due to limited information.

They pulled data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the National Climatic Data Center, the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation and other federal departments.

In the end, WalletHub found New York ranked 4th best overall when it comes to energy efficiency.

Read More: New Yorkers Are Very Bad with Credit Card Debt

Based on their categorical rankings in "Home Energy Efficiency" and "Auto Energy Efficiency," the state ranked 4th and 10th best, respectively.

What Does That Mean for Us?

Of course, New Yorkers pay some of the highest energy costs in the nation and no amount of windmills, solar panels and hydropower machines seem to be making a dent.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the average American family coughs up an average of $2,000 a year on utility bills. More than half of that cost is directed toward paying for heating and cooling.

This makes me feel so warm and fuzzy inside because, despite not switching on the heat or AC since July and being nearly neurotic with my light usage, my average utility bills are hovering around the $80 mark.

Canva Canva loading...

I shudder to think how much worse my bills will get when I have to switch on the heat in a few weeks.

To add insult to injury, the Department of Energy sagely advises families that want to cut their energy costs by 25 percent to adopt more energy-efficient measures in their home.

That's great and all - what about those who live in apartments that can't add solar panels or trade out their appliances for more energy-efficient alternatives.

Guess that means if we don't want to hemorrhage even more money this year, guess we need to invest in blankets and shuffle around our houses like traumatized penguins.

Not to mention, CNET found New York is has the ninth-highest electricity rates in the country.

So why do we need all these windmills and solar panel fields if they're doing squat to help lower our energy costs?

Get our free mobile app

'Unacceptable' New York Roads Costing Drivers Insane Amount of Money A study found a shocking amount of "unacceptable" roads in New York are costing residents a ton of money each year. The good news, that may change. Here's why.