If you've ever wanted to eat at one of the best restaurants in the world, you won't have to go far.

There is something uniquely fun about dressing up and eating at an upscale restaurant. While it's not something many can do often, fine dining is usually reserved for big occasions or a way to treat oneself.

Most of the time, these eateries offer an experience you can't find anywhere else.

It's because these businesses take pride in their eclectic menus, tremendous food, extraordinary waitstaff, or their expertly curated ambiance.

Blancpain Honors Three Star Michelin Chef And Blancpain Enthusiast Daniel Humm

But where can you find the #1 best fine dining experience in America?

Restaurant Furniture, which provides commercial goods, decided to find out for us.

Using data that weighs the popularity of restaurants with at least 1 Michelin star, the outlet was able to determine the 50 highest-rated fine dining restaurants in the country.

Several New York establishments made the roundup, but one managed to crack the top 5 that was filled with some of the most famous restaurants in America.

The remainder of the top 5 consisted of 2 establishments from Florida and California.

Coming in fourth place was Essential by Christophe, a Michelin star French contemporary restaurant based in New York City. The restaurant has been serving up decadent meals for 35 years.

It also is one of the more affordable fine dining experiences, since it charges $165 for a three-course experience and $195 for a four-course smorgasbord.

Those who are feeling particularly peckish can enjoy a seven-course option for $245.

While those may be eye-popping numbers, you should check out what the other 49 restaurants on this list charge.

Another Empire State establishment managed to make it into the top 10, which was Noda in NYC.

The Japanese restaurant, which has 1 Michelin Star, will cost you a pretty penny to dine there, though!

This establishment charges $400 a person to eat their 20-course seasonal tasting menu in a Japanese Omakase style.

Just missing out from the top 10 was Frevo, a contemporary restaurant in New York City. The menu is very eclectic and tends to feature cuisine from across the globe.

Those who dine there also rave about how it highlights rare herbs and spices, which make the dishes all the more unique.

This establishment will cost you $225 a pop just to eat there, though.

Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One - Dinner with Alex Guarnaschelli and Michael White part of the Air France Dinner Series

In 20th place was the two Michelin star Atomix from NYC, which features a Korean menu that charges $450 per person to eat there.

Jua in NYC was placed 29th overall, which is another Korean establishment. This one charges $300 per seat for their exclusive 7 course tasting menu.

Blue Hill at Stone Barns, which is located in Tarrytown, was ranked 36th overall and has been whipping up fabulous plates for 20 years. The restaurant has 2 Michelin stars and costs an average of $398 to $448 per person.

Another "affordable" option was 63 Clinton, a contemporary restaurant in NYC that was ranked in 38th overall.

A seven course menu will cost you $112 while those who want to add a swanky caviar handroll can add another $55 to the bill.

Statewide Foie Gras Ban Goes Into Effect Next Week In California

Finally, the last offering from New York to make the top 50 nationwide was Tempura Matsui in 40th place.

The restaurant charges $280 a person for dinner, and $160 for lunch.

That being all said, what was the best restaurant you've ever visited? Let us know where it was and what you had!

