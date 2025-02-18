New Hartford Native’s Original Song Featured in Latest Season of Hit Reality Show

One of the hottest genres of television in the last few decades is the reality show, especially those involving strangers trying to find love. One of the biggest reality shows on streaming or TV right now is "Love is Blind" on Netflix, now in the 8th season.

"Love is Blind" is a reality dating show where singles try to find love without seeing each other. Participants go on blind "pod" dates, forming emotional connections through conversations alone. If a couple gets engaged, they finally meet face-to-face and then move in together, navigating real-world challenges before deciding at the altar whether to marry or split. The show explores whether love can truly be "blind" and is known for its dramatic moments, emotional twists, and social experiments on relationships. It's a crazy premise to some, but over the years the show has seen several people successfully be married and live happily ever after. For some....that's not the case.

In the most recent season, Season 8, during episode 2 you will hear a song that was co-written by a New Hartford native that has been making a name for himself as an artist and composer now living in New York City and known internationally.

Michael Mott via Facebook (Photo Credit: Julianna McGuirl)

Michael Mott was born and raised in New Hartford, NY. Mott can be described as,

An internationally critically acclaimed award winning composer/ lyricist, songwriter and vocal producer with over 15 million streams to his name. Heralded one of Playbill's "Contemporary Musical Theatre Songwriters You Should Know," his work has appeared on multiple television networks and has been performed by some of the best vocalists, musicians, symphony orchestras and concert bands around the world.

His original song "Lost in Love" was co-written by Mott and Carson Rammelt. The song is performed by Ciara Renee with Mott and Rammelt singing background vocals. The song can be heard in Episode 2 during a transition between pod dates. You can hear the full song below.

Congratulations to Michael on his ongoing success and it's always great to see a local boy doing big things. If you are a subscriber to Netflix, you can see the latest season of "Love is Blind" right now.

