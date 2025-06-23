More than 23,000 people across New York are still without power following Sunday's deadly storms.

Three people died in Clark Mills on Sunday, including twin 6-year-old girls. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down, with wind speeds of 105 mph.

The severe weather and subsequent loss of power came at a dangerous time. Extreme heat is heading to the Mohawk Valley, which will drive temperatures into the mid to high 90s.

National Grid has sent more than 2,500 workers into the Mohawk Valley to restore power as quickly as possible. Crews are hard at work clearing downed trees and wires.

Currently, those still without power have an estimated restoration time of 11:30 Tuesday night. Customers still in the dark can text "STAT" to 64743 to receive restoration updates.

Several resources are available to those without power.

National Grid will be distributing dry ice and bottled water at Kirkland Senior Center in Clark Mills until 4 p.m. today, June 23.

Clinton United Methodist Church in Clinton will stay open until 8 p.m. tonight to allow people to charge their electronics and access the internet. They will also provide air conditioning, cookies, and coffee.

Two 24/7 shelters have opened up in Oneida and Madison County. The American Red Cross opened a shelter at St. Joseph's Church in Lee Center and the Canastota VFW.

The state has a list of all available cooling centers, which can be filtered by county.

Knowing the Signs of Heatstroke

A Heat Advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 25. The heat index, or the "feels like" temperature, will hit above 100 degrees.

The temperatures can cause heatstroke, which can lead to serious injury and death.

Signs to watch out for include:

High body temperature (over 104 degrees)

Change in mental state or behavior

Not sweating or profuse sweating

Nausea and vomiting

Flushed skin

Rapid breathing

Racing pulse

Headache

Those exhibiting these symptoms should call 911 and seek immediate medical attention.

Heatstroke can lead to vital organ damage and death.

Residents are encouraged to mitigate their time spent outdoors and to stay hydrated during the heat wave.

