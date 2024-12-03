Naked Man Accused of Setting Fire at Apartment in Utica

A naked man was transported to Wynn Hospital following an apartment fire Monday night in the City of Utica. He was transported for a mental health evaluation and fire officials believe he is the man who allegedly started the blaze.

Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll tells WIBX fire crews arrived on scene just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a structure fire in a second floor apartment on Devereux Street in Downtown Utica. The apartment was above the former Devereux Bar. An initial investigation revealed that several smaller fires or piles of debris had been lit. Officials believe based on witness statements and other information provided to investigators, the naked man was allegedly responsible for these fires.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke in the building and visibility was low. Upon entering the apartment the naked man began screaming at firefighters to go away and it became a major distraction for responding crews. Eventually the man ran from the room and down the stairs, running into other firefighters on their way up. Upon extinguishing the initial fire, first responders discovered the oven set to broil with blankets and clothing stuffed inside in apparent attempt to start another fire. The over was shut off and the gas line secured.

Ingersoll says it's very likely this was a case of mental health. Ingersoll says, "Over the past few months we've had several small fires that have been battled as a result of mental illness or someone in distress." Ingersoll says they are also still trying to determine if the naked man was even a resident of this particular apartment. It's very possible he did not live there. The man was transported to Wynn Hospital for a mental health evaluation and the investigation is ongoing.

On the heels of this incident, Ingersoll took the opportunity to make people aware of the importance of staying safe this winter. Make sure with colder weather finally here to properly and safely use any supplemental heaters. Chief Ingersoll also says it's important to have a proper escape plan in the event of a fire or other disaster in your home. Ingersoll says, "Fire grows so rapidly, sometimes in seconds. We encourage anyone who is able to escape a fire to stay out and not try to go back in." In some cases, tragically, someone who made it out initially is not able to escape a second time. Safety should be top of mind during these winter months.

