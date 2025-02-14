Not even a few days after New York reached a 15-year high in flu cases, people are now testing positive for two other extremely contagious and possibly dangerous illnesses.

This latest alert comes as health officials are warning residents that bird flu is spreading across the state. Recently, a backyard poultry flock in Madison County needed to be euthanized after a officials confirmed a case of the highly contagious illness.

In addition to avian influenza and the flu, which has killed 9 New York children this season, residents should now be on the lookout for measles and mpox.

Measles Cases Rising in New York State

At least five states, including ours, have confirmed a rising number of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says it is tracking cases in Alaska, Georgia, New York, Rhode Island and Texas. The majority of those infected are not vaccinated against the highly contagious and potentially fatal illness.

The CDC says of the disease, "Measles is a serious disease that can make people very ill, especially young children. Complications include pneumonia, encephalitis, miscarriage, preterm birth, hospitalization, and death."

As of the latest reporting period, New York has 10 confirmed cases. Nine of these cases are in New York City while one case has been reported elsewhere in the state.

The Health Department did not reveal where in the state the case was reported.

All residents are urged to get their measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines.

The virus spreads through coughs and sneezes, where it can live on a surface for up to 2 hours. Those who breathe in the virus or touch a contaminated surface and then touch their face are 90 percent likely to contract measles if they're unvaccinated.

New York Confirms First Case of New Strain of Mpox

For the first time, New York confirmed a case involving the new strain of mpox. This has caused the State Department of Health to issue a health advisory.

The infected person had recently traveled to Africa and is symptomatic.

"The individual who contracted the virus is under the care of a physician and isolated until the full resolution of symptoms," the Department stated, adding the threat to the public remains very low. "There is no known local transmission of mpox clade Ib in the community where the individual lives or anywhere within New York State."

No other cases of this particular strain of mpox have been confirmed at this time.

Mpox is rarely fatal, but can be dangerous to people with weak immune systems. The new strain is reportedly more infectious. Individuals infected with mpox are urged to stay isolated until their symptoms are resolved.

