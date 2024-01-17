Matthew McConaughey Calls off Central New York Visit

Sad news: The Mohawk Valley will have to wait to see the Oscar-winner up close - if at all.

Why the Delay?

Unfortunately for those excited to see the one and only Matthew McConaughey, the actor has postponed his upcoming visit to Hamilton College. He was supposed to speak there on April 18th. The college is now working on securing a new speaker for the April date.

McConaughey was expected to discuss his bestselling book "Greenlights" as well as a children's book he wrote called "Just Because."

The college said McConaughey needed to bow out due to a scheduling conflict, as he's been booked to film a movie around the same time. Representatives of the college say they are hoping to reschedule McConaughey and are aiming to have the A-lister visit the campus around the fall.

Should McConaughey drop by the college during the later half of the year, the event is expected to be free and open to the public, but tickets that can only be reserved online will be required.

As Previously Reported

Before today's announcement, McConaughey was slated to speak at Hamilton for its "Sacerdote Great Names" series at the Margaret Bundy Scott Field House.

The Sacerdote Series was named after the family of Alex Sacerdote, a 1994 Hamilton graduate, who left a significant gift to the college. The series has netted a wide variety of esteemed speakers speakers.

Some of the big-name draws include Tina Fey, Aretha Franklin, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Derek Jeter, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Condoleezza Rice, Jon Stewart, Madeleine Albright, Colin Powell, Jimmy Carter, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Lady Margaret Thatcher, Susan Rice, F.W. de Klerk, and David Cameron.

McConaughey, who could still be added to the impressive list of speakers, was expected to discuss more than the books he authored during his speaker series. It was believed he would also touch upon subjects such as his Just Keep Livin Foundation, which aims to empower high school students to live active and healthy lives.

Read More: What to Expect When Matthew McConaughey Speaks at Hamilton

The Uvalde, Texas, native was believed to also prepare a discussion about gun violence. He launched the Greenlights Grant Initiative in hopes of providing schools more funding to ensure their students' safety amid a rise in school shootings.

WIBX has requested comment from Hamilton College and will update the story when we hear back.

