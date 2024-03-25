A teacher in Texas is making news for legally changing his name to "Literally Anybody Else," and then throwing his hat into the race for U.S. President.

The man formerly known as Dustin Ebey is a 35-year-old high school math teacher at the Birdville Independent School District in Haltom City, Texas, and he's asking what many Americans are asking, Is this the best we can do?

Else, his new last name for the record, told WFAA this isn't actually about him, but instead it's about the fact that "we can do better out of 300 million people for President." The army veteran is not happy with President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump.

The front page of his campaign website asks Americans not to "repeat history," but, instead "make history." He says for two long people have been more loyal to their party than they are to the country.

For too long have Americans been a victim of its political parties putting party loyalty over governance. Together lets send the message to Washington and say, “You will represent or be replaced.” America should not be stuck choosing between the “King of Debt” (his self-declaration) and an 81-year old. Literally Anybody Else isn’t a person, it’s a rally cry. Join the movement in any way. Donate. Volunteer. Share with a Friend. Let this campaign be a beacon of hope and innovation.

Don't think Else is fooling around with his campaign efforts. He has legitimately legally changed his name to "Literally Anybody Else," and a judge in Texas actually signed off on it. Even this driver's license features his new name.

Else will be give his first New York interview on WIBX's Keeler Show on Tuesday morning.

Top Rated Irish Bars in Central New York Not everyone will be able to head to the Big Apple for St. Patrick's Day - if they even want to. But for those who want to grab a pint and celebrate their Irish roots with friends, here's some of the most highly-rated Irish pubs in Central New York. Gallery Credit: Megan

The Top 10 Fastest Growing Cities in New York State Another year means another round of residents either moving to or leaving the state. While New York is seeing quite a few people flee the state, the majority of them appear to be leaving New York City.

report from the New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found NYC's population shrank by 5 percent since 2021.

The report also found that some of those city-dwellers relocated to towns just outside the Big Apple, which seems to be backed up by the latest Census data. In fact, 9 of the 10 cities with the fastest growing populations are within driving distance to NYC. Gallery Credit: Megan