Man Changes Name to “Literally Anybody Else” and Runs for President
A teacher in Texas is making news for legally changing his name to "Literally Anybody Else," and then throwing his hat into the race for U.S. President.
The man formerly known as Dustin Ebey is a 35-year-old high school math teacher at the Birdville Independent School District in Haltom City, Texas, and he's asking what many Americans are asking, Is this the best we can do?
Else, his new last name for the record, told WFAA this isn't actually about him, but instead it's about the fact that "we can do better out of 300 million people for President." The army veteran is not happy with President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump.
The front page of his campaign website asks Americans not to "repeat history," but, instead "make history." He says for two long people have been more loyal to their party than they are to the country.
For too long have Americans been a victim of its political parties putting party loyalty over governance. Together lets send the message to Washington and say, “You will represent or be replaced.” America should not be stuck choosing between the “King of Debt” (his self-declaration) and an 81-year old. Literally Anybody Else isn’t a person, it’s a rally cry. Join the movement in any way. Donate. Volunteer. Share with a Friend. Let this campaign be a beacon of hope and innovation.
Don't think Else is fooling around with his campaign efforts. He has legitimately legally changed his name to "Literally Anybody Else," and a judge in Texas actually signed off on it. Even this driver's license features his new name.
Else will be give his first New York interview on WIBX's Keeler Show on Tuesday morning.
