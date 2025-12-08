Man Faces Burglary Charge After Being Arrested Twice in a Day

Police in New Hartford arrested a local man on burglary charges after he was arrested twice in one day for allegedly stealing merchandise from two different stores.

Police say, on Saturday, December 6, at approximately 5:30 pm, New Hartford Police Officers assigned to Sangertown Square Mall Detail responded to Target for a report of a man who, according to store loss prevention, was observed stealing merchandise from within the store.

30-year-old Marcus Howard. Photo by New Hartford Police. 30-year-old Marcus Howard. Photo by New Hartford Police. loading...

Upon arrival Police Officers determined that this same male taken into custody at Target was also the same person who police officers arrested earlier in the day on charges that he allegedly stole merchandise from Walmart on Commercial Drive in the village.

Police arrested 30-year-old Marcus Howard, and charged him with one count of NYS PL 155.25 - Petit Larceny, which is a Misdemeanor. Howard was issued an appearance ticket processed and released on his first arrest.

Police say approximately three hours later, Howard entered Target in Sangertown Square where it was determined that he was previously barred from entering due to a prior larceny committed there. Due to this fact of being barred from Target and the additional theft committed there on Saturday, Howard was charged with the following.

1) NYS PL 140.25 - Burglary in the 3rd Degree, a Felony

2) NYS PL 155.25 - Petit Larceny, a Misdemeanor

Howard was processed at the New Hartford Police Department on these new charges including the Felony Burglary Charge, and he was transported to the Oneida County Jail to be held there for arraignment.

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams