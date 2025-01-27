A sizeable earthquake erupted along the New England coastline, sending tremors throughout the region and into parts of the Empire State.

A powerful 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck this morning off the coast of York Harbor, Maine, which is roughly 300 miles East of Utica.

The earthquake, which set off alarms around 10:22 this morning, was strong enough to impact all of New England as well as portions New York, Michigan, Ohio, and Canada.

Courtesy USGS Courtesy USGS loading...

The majority of reports came from Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, with the above map indicating the entire coastline experienced some sort of disturbance.

Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed areas around the Capitol region, Long Island, the Champlain Valley, the Green Mountains, and just southwest of Syracuse had felt shaking.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries or damage to buildings reported.

This marks the second earthquake to strike the Northeast in days, with a 2.4 magnitude quake shaking New York and New Jersey on Friday afternoon. This particular event happened just after 1 in the afternoon.

Like this morning's quake, there were no injuries or any damage. Instead, those who contacted 911 described the incident as a "loud boom," according to The Weather Channel.

4.8 Earthquake In New Jersey Rattles New York Metro Area David Dee Delgado/Getty Images loading...

While uncommon, earthquakes have periodically rocked parts of New York. Last year, a massive 4.8 magnitude earthquake rumbled through New York City and was felt in the Mohawk Valley.

As for today's earthquake, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) pinpointed its origin point to a few miles off the coast starting from Sister's Point in Maine and ending around Fairhill Swamp in New Hampshire.

Just shortly before it, another earthquake rumbled farther inland, with USGS confirming a magnitude 4.2 quake rattling parts of Idaho around 9:30 this morning.

Thankfully, no one was injured and there was no reported damage to structures.

Earthquake Aftershocks Rattle North Sulawesi Province Getty Images loading...

Earthquakes are measured on the Richter scale and quakes that are between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are usually felt but are capable of causing minor damage.

The strongest earthquake to strike New York was in 2002, when a magnitude 5.3 quake struck Ausable Forks, a hamlet in the Adirondack Mountains.

