Let’s Fill The Aud for Utica Pioneers Playoffs Saturday Night

The Utica University Pioneers are ranked 4th in the country in the USCHO PairWise Division III Rankings and for the third straight year, they're competing for a conference title.

Utica will host Alvernia University on Saturday night at 7 at the Adirondack Bank Center in the UCHC semi-finals. If the Pioneers win, they'll face either Wilkes or Stevenson next Saturday, March 2nd at 7 p.m. at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica.

The Pioneers struggled on the ice Wednesday night with Nazareth, as the two clubs were unable to score into the halfway point of the third period - until Utica opened the flood gates. The Pioneers would quickly score two goals, and then a third empty net goal to win and advance by a score of 3-0.

MEN'S DIVISION III PAIRWISE RANKINGS

Rnk Team PWR W-L-T W% W% Rnk RPI RPI Rnk 1 Hobart 84 23-2-1 0.9038 1 0.6489* 1 2 Adrian 83 21-5-1 0.7963 8 0.6029* 2 3 Trinity 82 20-3-1 0.8542 4 0.6027* 3 4 Utica 80 21-2-3 0.8654 3 0.5889* 4 4 Geneseo 80 21-4-0 0.8400 5 0.5866* 5 4 Elmira 80 19-6-1 0.7500 12 0.5840 6 7 Curry 78 20-4-1 0.8200 6 0.5820* 7

credit: USCHO.com

Head Coach Gary Heenan said he never thought his young team would grow this season like they have, placing themselves in a top tier position nationwide. Heenan said this young team needs the support of the community.

Wednesday night's game saw a small crowd and our hope is that hockey fans all over the region will fill the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday night at 7pm for their game against Alvernia.

There are plenty of great seats available. Purchase online at empirestatetix.evenue.net or visit the Aud box office to purchase. A win Saturday and next Saturday will earn Utica an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Meanwhile, the Utica Lady Pioneers Hockey team is the 3rd seed in the UCHC tournament. Utica beat Chatham on Wednesday night, 5-0. The ladies will face rival Manhattanville on Saturday night at 7 at the NEXUS Center in Utica.

