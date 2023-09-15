Kurt Wyman Memorial Ride, Fall Fest Saturday

Registration is still open for Saturday's Deputy Kurt B Wyman Memorial Motorcycle Ride.

Bikes will gather at Harley Davidson of Utica on Commercial Drive Saturday morning with registration at 8:30 a.m., with the ride start at 10:00 a.m. The cost is $25 per bike.

Wyman 2023 Ride Poster via Deputy Kurt B Wyman Memorial Park Facebook Page

A family fall festival at Kurt Wyman Park will coincide with the memorial ride. The park, across from Accelerate Sports on Judd Road is hosting the festival scheduled from noon to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Activities include youth soccer tournaments, wagon rides, a children's bouncy house, food trucks, the Oneida County Sheriff's K-9 unit, children's ID cards and bearcat units, a fire truck and more, officials said.

There is also a free raffle for ten children's bicycles.

Admission to the fall festival.

Wyman was an Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 7, 2011 after responding to a domestic dispute. He was just 24-years-old.

