Knife Related Crimes on the Rise in the City of Utica?

There is no question that there is a perpetual gun violence problem that Utica Police are actively fighting, but recently there seems to be an increase in knife related crimes in the city.

The Utica Police Department announced Monday two of their latest arrests, both involving crimes related to the suspect wielding a knife. It was just last week a man went to the hospital with lacerations to his face, hand and arms. It was determined he and his girlfriend were involved in an altercation and she allegedly cut him up.

The two latest incidents both happened to kick off the month of November.

Carl Stanley of Utica (50)

Photo Courtesy of Utica Police via Facebook Photo Courtesy of Utica Police via Facebook loading...

The first stabbing incident happened on November 1st, 2024. Police say on that day officers and fire units were called to the 1600 block of Hammond Avenue. When officers arrived they say discovered a female victim suffering from a stab wound to her chest. Once on the scene, police say UFD units transported her to Wynn Hospital for emergent treatment. Luckily, her injuries were not life threatening. Following an investigation, police established suspect information and were able to locate 50-year-old Carl Stanley of Utica. He was arrested and is facing charges of Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

Hamadi Abdullahi of Utica (28)

Photo Courtesy of Utica Police via Facebook Photo Courtesy of Utica Police via Facebook loading...

The second incident involved a knife, but luckily nobody was actually injured in the attack. This incident involved the suspect allegedly "menacing with a knife." Police say officers were called to the 800 block of Bleecker Street Sunday for reports of a man with a knife. Officers say when they responded, victims stated a man they were familiar with interrupted their conversation, pulled out a knife and began waiving it at them. Police say, "Officers were provided a description of the male, and those conducting an area check for him located the party near Bleecker St and Nichols St." Once he was identified as the man in the group, 28-year-old Hamadi Abdullahi of Utica was arrested. He is facing three counts of Menacing in the Second Degree, three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

There are several knives and dangerous, illegal weapons on the streets. We can only hope that our law enforcement community can remain safe every day they're on the job.

New York's 5 Most Common Crimes If you ever wondered what type of crime is most common in New York State, personal injury law firm Gruber Law Offices found out exactly that.

Using the latest statistics from the United States Bureau of Justice, they identified the 5 crimes that are reported most in the state. Gallery Credit: Megan

7 Ways to Spot a Facebook Hoax A hoax claiming the Price Chopper Store in Oneida, NY, was closing its doors went viral both online and in the community. The report was debunked by WIBX after speaking directly with a Price Chopper rep.

Here's how you can stop yourself from falling for the next fake news report. Gallery Credit: Megan