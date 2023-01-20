Keep An Eye Out for 2 Winter Storms That Could Hit CNY Soon

The National Weather Service is warning that Upstate New York could be facing not one, but two winter storms next week. It's still too early to tell, but meteorologists say the conditions are right for snow.

Currently, the NWS says they're watching a storm front that could affect the greater Utica region and Mohawk Valley Sunday night into Monday. Snow is expected to develop Sunday evening and fall overnight into Monday. Preliminary models show the potential for significant snow, which is something the Mohawk Valley has seen very little of so far this winter.

"If you live in Utica, you expect snow in the winter," said meteorologist Mark McGinnis on Thursday. He said that there's a very good chance that this mild weather trend could give way winter weather in the coming days.

McGinnis also warned that the second half of winter often features warmer temperatures that can cause wetter, heavy snow that can caused downed trees and power lines. He says homeowners should be prepared with a backup power supply. "The National Weather Service’s Winter 2022-23 outlook anticipates below-normal temperatures from the Pacific Northwest eastward to the western Great Lakes with wetter-than-average conditions favored in that same region and also up into the Northeast," said McGinnis.

Forecasters are also looking at another snow event towards the end of next week, Friday into Sunday. It's still too early to determine how much snow will develop as the front moves through Central New York next weekend.

Still, it's important for local residents to prepare for loss of electricity, heat and water in the winter months. A report by Climate Central indicates 83% of reported power outages between 2000 and 2021 were attributed to weather-related events, and the average number of outages has increased by almost 78% during 2011-2021, compared to 2000-2010.

