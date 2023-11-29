Jaws of Life Needed After Two-Car Crash in New Hartford

Police in New Hartford say speeding and snowy road conditions resulted in a two-car crash on Tuesday in the Town of New Hartford.

Police responded to a crash on Clinton Road near Doris Road at about 6:30 PM Tuesday, to find two heavily damaged vehicles in the roadway, and the occupants in one of the vehicles unable to exit, according to Chief of Police, Ron Fontaine.

Police say they determined that a 2008 Jeep SUV operated by Paul Sylvester of Utica, was traveling eastbound on Clinton Rd. when he failed to stay in his lane, subsequently crossing into the westbound lane of travel where his vehicle collided with a 2023 Toyota Truck operated by Burni Turi, also of Utica.

Police say, both vehicles sustained heavy damage and the occupants of the Jeep were extracted by the New Hartford Fire Department which utilized “the jaws of life”. "Fortunately, no one was seriously injured," said Fontaine. Police, EMS and tow crews were able to clear the scene and open the roadway after approximately one hour.

Sylvester was ticketed for VTL 1180(A) - speed not reasonable for conditions, and VTL 511(1A) Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Crash in New Hartford, Nov. 28, 2023. Photo credit: New Hartford Police. Crash in New Hartford, Nov. 28, 2023. Photo credit: New Hartford Police. loading...

"We would once again like to remind everyone to slow down especially when snow has accumulated on the roadway as in this case," Fontaine said. Cold temperatures and blowing lake effect snow made for difficult travel conditions on Tuesday afternoon and evening. The Lake Effect event was the first accumulating snowfall of the season in the Mohawk Valley on Tuesday.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New Hartford Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]