Is New York Setting a National Example for Smokers?

It's estimated 28.3 million Americans currently smoke, but how likely are those from the Empire State likely to give up the habit?

A new survey from Snusboss looked into smoking levels and determined the states that have the most people committed to giving up smoking.

The researcher looked into Google data pertaining to searches that contained terms that showed a willingness to quit the habit.

In all, 13 keywords were used to compile the data collection. Certain phrases included "nicotine patches," "how to quit smoking," "varenicline," "chantix," "stop smoking" and "vaping."

The state that documented the most willingness to quit smoking based off its Google activity was Virginia.

The state had roughly 7,462 searches over the past 12 months, which comes down to an average of 86 monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

What About New York?

You'd think New York is a paragon for health with its vibrant communities surrounding diets, exercise routines and healthy habits.

That may be why New York scraped by into the top five states with the most Google searches into how to quit smoking.

The researcher found New York's total search volume of 15,100 searches using keywords like "stop smoking" and the like over the past 12 months.

In all, the Empire State had an average monthly search volume of 77 searches per 100,000 residents.

As for the keywords New Yorkers looked into most, that would be "chantix” and “nicotine patches”.

The top 5 states are as follows:

1. Virginia

2. Kansas

3. West Virginia

4. Massachusetts

5. New York

While Google searches can only indicate what a smoker may be thinking, health experts say it's a great first step for those who want to kick the habit.

New York's Smoking Rates

According to New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett, the state's average smoking rate is shrinking.

Per their most recent data, smoking rates in the Empire State fell to a new low of 12 percent of the population, which is below the national average of 15.5 percent.

This signals the fourth consecutive year smoking rates have dropped in the state.

However, the data also found a surprising trend among the state's youngest smokers. That demographic is shrinking at an incredible rate.

Among young adults between the ages of 18 to 24, the smoking rate has fallen to 5.5 percent. However, this demographic also makes up the majority of e-cigarettes and vape pen users.

On the flipside, it was found the smoking rates are the highest among adults who are enrolled in Medicaid, who are unemployed, have lower income, who report frequent mental distress, have less than a high school education, or who live with a disability.

It's believed that 1.7 million New York adults still smoke cigarettes.

Want to Quit Smoking?

While it is your red-blooded American right to smoke, but there's been an abundance of research that's proven a connection between certain health issues or chronic diseases with frequent smoking.

Said the NY Dept of Health:

Tobacco use remains a significant public health problem, with diseases caused by smoking and secondhand smoke killing more than 22,000 people each year in New York State. Another 650,000 adults live with a chronic disease caused by smoking.

On a national scale, the nation loses roughly 480,000 people tp smoking-related deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tips on how one can begin their journey to quit smoking.

There are several phone numbers one can call to get the process started if they need extra encouragement.

Quitting smoking is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Some people use nicotine patches or chew certain gums to reduce their cravings. Others can quit cold turkey.

Others struggle to give up the habit due to certain withdrawal symptoms like strong cravings, mood swings, reduced concentration, difficulty sleeping and weight gain.

Those hoping to find the best plan of attack for them can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800=784-8669) or text QUITNOW to 333888.

There is also the quitSTARTapp which can also provide assistance.

What do you think about this new study about New York's quitting rate?

