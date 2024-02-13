Is New York Getting Rid of Daylight Saving Time in 2024?

When New Yorkers "spring ahead" next month, will it be the final time we change the clocks?

Lock the Clocks

Daylight Saving Time starts on Sunday, March 10, and the majority of the United States will have to move their clocks forward an hour. This practice has apparently worn out its welcome for most of America and people are actively campaigning to end it once and for all.

The sentiment has become so popular, lawmakers are putting forth their own measures to phase out the archaic practice.

In 2022, the Senate voted unanimously to end the bi-annual tradition of changing the clocks.The legislation, called the Sunshine Protection Act, would have locked the clocks at daylight saving, which would mean brighter afternoons for all.

The bill failed in the House of Representatives.

Now the legislation is back - and it's right back in limbo.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio re-introduced the permanent daylight saving time bill, which was co-sponsored by a bipartisan group of 12 senators.

With this measure constantly stalling in Congress, Americans are growing impatient. Rumors that DST is ending or becoming permanent is creating confusion and aggravation because only to have the bill stall in Congress is creating confusion for the average American. All we want to know is if we through with changing the clocks.

Which begs to question: Will our lawmakers ever get their act together? Several states, including New York, are under the impression that if change is going to come - it won't happen on the federal level.

Where New York Is At

States can legally opt out of the practice under the Uniform Time Act. The only states that no longer observe DST are Arizona and Hawaii - and they're a lot happier because of it. That number could grow as more states take up the issue.

Roughly 30 states, including New York, are debating whether or not to make daylight saving time permanent. Last year, legislation was pending in the Empire State to keep the clocks in DST.

The measure would need Congressional approval and, at last update, the measure is in Senate committee.

During New York's current legislative session, lawmakers introduced a pair of bills in the State Assembly and Senate to make DST permanent. One bill, sponsored by Angelo Santabarbara from Assembly District 111, was "referred to governmental operations" on January 3, 2024.

Another lawmaker leading the charge is State Senator Joe Griffo, of Rome. His bill was referred to judiciary on January 3, 2024.

Griffo and Santabarbara have since argued:

We believe that making daylight saving time permanent would be beneficial for New York and other states. Research and studies have indicated that moving clocks forward one hour in the spring and back in the fall can negatively affect the safety, health and well-being of the public. Observing daylight saving time year-round can lead to energy savings and reductions in crime and traffic accidents and increased economic activity, which helps businesses and the economy.

It's unknown if either bill will ever be brought to a full vote during the current legislative session. Notes for both say "There are no votes for this bill in this legislative session," so there is little hope that March will mark the final time we change the clocks.

It seems that while the measure is popular, New York isn't willing to become the first state on the East Coast to pull the trigger.

Why End Adjusting the Clocks?

There's been years of reports backing up the claim that changing the clocks has more adverse health effects than benefits.

Others also note that DST is antiquated, as it was first introduced in 1918 as a wartime measure during World War I. The idea was that, by adding more daylight hours later, energy resources would be conserved.

While supporters claim DST decreases energy consumption, the actual effect this practice has remains widely disputed.

The United States did once revert to year-round DST in 1973, when President Richard Nixon approved the adjustment to reduce the nation's energy consumption.

The practice was popular at first, but then quickly fell out of favor when eight children were struck by cars when walking to school during the pre-dawn hours. Congress reverted back to standard time eight months later.

Outside arguments regarding energy consumption, health officials have ardently protested switching the clocks and have cited several studies that found the bi-annual practice increases heart attacks, stroke and death.

Additionally, a 2020 study found more car accidents happen when the clocks adjust. Researchers note that fatal traffic accidents spike by at least six percent.

Psychologists say changing the clocks also has a damaging effect on mental health because people lose an hour of sun exposure later in the day. A 2020 study claims falling back an hour increases mood disorders, depression, anxiety and even substance abuse in Americans.

Additionally, there are teachers and parents calling to end the practice because of how it wreaks havoc on children. Parents say they struggle with changing their kids' bedtime, while teachers bemoan an increase in badly behaved and overtired children in the classroom because their sleep schedules were disturbed.

As for why we haven't seen the legislation move in New York - or nationwide - it's because some lawmakers say more research is needed before making such a drastic change.

Can't they just ask Arizona and Hawaii how it's going?

With that all said, will we ever see this practice end? More importantly, who's ready to lose a full hour of sleep next month?

