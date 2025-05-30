Massively Popular YouTube Show Coming to New York for This Major Event

A YouTube show that features celebrities eating super spicy wings while being interrogated is coming to New York.

Famous individuals like Gordon Ramsey, Carmelo Anthony, Billie Eilish, Ryan Reynolds, Sydney Sweeney, Jenna Ortega, Pedro Pascal, and Lady Gaga have all appeared on the decade-old global phenomenon.

The show in question?

Hot Ones.

The show's premise is simple: Host Sean Evans interviews celebrities while the two chow down on chicken wings that increase in spiciness as the show goes.

Of course, the audience gets to laugh along as the celebrities squirm in agony as they wheeze out shocking answers.

Chances are you've seen highlight reels of some of the celebrities choking on hot sauce or flubbing their answers.

While some may think the reactions are fake, the show has said quite firmly that everything on the show - even the celebrity reactions - are totally real.

To prove it, Hot Ones is coming to the Empire State this July and invites the public to taste their hot sauces for themselves.

Hot Ones Coming to Popular Western New York Festival

The self-proclaimed largest food festival in the nation just got even bigger - and hotter.

Buffalo's very own Bill Drexler, known as Camera Guy Bill, is bringing the show to Taste of Buffalo. The event runs for two days only: July 12 and July 13.

The show and food festival are teaming up for one heck of a collaboration that will test the Empire State's pain tolerance.

Restaurants taking part in Taste of Buffalo will team with Hot Ones and its creators, First We Feast, "to create exclusive, heat-packed dishes utilizing the show’s legendary sauces."

The restaurants taking part in the special collab are as follows:

  • D.A. Taste
  • Avenue29 Foods
  • Carruba’s Chicken Pit
  • Babcia’s Pierogi
  • Lime House Sushi and Ramen

Attendees are encouraged to put their taste buds to the test.

The restaurants will also be competing for the inaugural Taste of Buffalo x Hot Ones Award, and the winner will be judged by Camera Guy Bill.

Try the Infamous "Last Dab" Sauce and Meet Camera Guy Bill in Buffalo

The Last Dab is the final sauce celebrities must chew through to end the interview, and the sauce boasts a whopping 2,693,000 Scoville units!

Now, New Yorkers will get the chance to personally experience the heat at the Hot Ones and First We Feast's Heat & Greet Pop-Up tent.

Camera Guy Bill will serve tastings of The Last Dab while posing for selfies with those who think they can withstand one of the world's spiciest hot sauces.

The tent will be open for an hour only both days, between 2 and 3pm.

Said Camera Guy Bill of the fun-filled event:

I’m thrilled to bring the Hot Ones heat to my hometown of Buffalo. The people of Buffalo know spice, and the restaurants we’ve partnered with are cooking up some amazing dishes with authentic Hot Ones flavors. Let’s go, Buffalo!

In addition to soaking in the summer and chili pepper-laced heat, event goers should keep an eye out for Hot Ones' social media team!

Members of the popular YouTube channel will be prowling the grounds for social media and website content.

Learn more about this major collaboration and Taste of Buffalo on tasteofbuffalo.com.

