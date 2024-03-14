A beautiful town in Upstate New York officially ranks as the #1 most charming in the entire country.

America's Best Towns to Visit

Nantucket And Martha's Vineyard Struggle With Tourism Due To COVID-19 Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

It'll soon be the time of year when families load into their cars and take a relaxing weekend trip. When hunting for fun places to visit around the state, people tend to consider places known for their culture, food, sights, and shopping opportunities.

While some staycationers tend to trust word of mouth, others hit the internet and scour the pages to find a unique place off the beaten path.

For those looking for adventure as well as a slice of history, look no farther than this bustling town in Niagara County, which just topped the list of the 14 most charming small towns in America.

The Travel issued its annual list of must-visit towns across America and urged its readers to take a trip to just 10-minutes north of scenic Niagara Falls.

Coming in as this year's #1 charming town in America is none other than Lewiston, New York.

The First European Settlement in Western New York

Aerials of U.S.-Canada Border Along The Niagara River John Moore/Getty Images

Lewiston is one of the most historic cities in all of New York. Established in 1818, it is considered the first place English colonizers settled in Western New York. Historic records suggest that famous French explorer Étienne Brûlé, who was the first French settler to journey beyond Canada, arrived in Lewiston all the way back in 1615.

Said the outlet:

Lewiston is a historical and cultural centerpiece of Western New York; it's home to the first major battle during the War of 1812 and iconic for its status as the last stop on the Underground Railroad. Today, visitors can discover its numerous attractions and events, such as Artpark, the Jazz Fest, ArtFest, and Freedom Crossing.

Beyond its rich history, Lewiston is also known for its picturesque views of the Niagara River, which completely borders its westerly side. Visitors can see Canada from across the water.

Lewiston is also a fairly affordable place to visit, as The Travel estimates the average cost of a daily visit is roughly $116 for food and sightseeing. Adding hotel fare raises the average cost to a maximum of $309 per day.

Budget travelers report a daily trip to Lewiston costs them an average of $91 to $238 dollars.

The best time to book a trip is between June and August because that's typically when the weather is at its best.

Other Northeast Locations on the List

Hall of Fame Tennis Championships Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Coming in at #7 was Bar Harbor in Maine, which is a seaside town that is known for its scrumptious seafood and natural beauty.

"One of the most notable attractions in the town's vicinity is Acadia National Park, offering a range of outdoor adventures, including hiking, biking, and kayaking," adds the outlet.

Nantucket, Massachusetts also earned a nod on the list with a ninth place finish overall. The New England town was highlighted for its "majestic lighthouses" and "beautifully preserved cobblestone streets."

The final Northeastern locality to earn a spot on this list was Newport, Rhode Island, which is best known for its glorious mansions where America's wealthiest once called home. Finishing in 11th place, it was also named one of America's most charming coastal towns for 2024.

Where are your favorite places to visit in the spring and summer? Let us know in the comments below.

