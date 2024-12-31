Local lawmakers have expressed their disappointment over a "distraction" from New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

The fallout over the fatal beating of Robert Brooks, an inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility, escalated on Monday through several developments.

Earlier on December 30, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice opened investigations into the incident.

Also on Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul called for the immediate termination of 13 corrections officers and a prison nurse involved in the incident.

She then followed up by touring the facility with Daniel Martuscello III, the State Corrections Commissioner. She then announced a series of reforms in a press release after her visit, which was closed to the press.

Her announcement said, in part:

Today, as I stood in the room where Robert Brooks was killed, I was once again heartbroken by this unnecessary loss of life and further sickened to think of the actions of depraved individuals with no regard for human life. [...] The system failed Mr. Brooks and I will not be satisfied until there has been significant culture change.

Hochul, who revealed she spoke with inmates at the facility, announced she was replacing the interim superintendent of the Marcy Correctional Facility.

She directed Martuscello to replace Deputy Superintendent Danielle Medbury with Bennie Thorpe, who oversaw Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Ulster County.

Hochul also called for more reforms, such as more body cameras and a change in culture.

While Hochul may believe her actions necessary, local lawmakers are saying otherwise.

CNY Concerned By Governor Hochul's Visit to Marcy Correctional

State Senator Joe Griffo joined Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon and Assemblyman Brian Miller criticized the governor in a joint statement, which was obtained by WIBX.

They expressed concern that the governor's visit risked lives by "diverting attention and contributing to potential unrest within and outside the facilities."

They noted that there are numerous investigations underway at Marcy Correctional to hold "the individuals accountable for this horrific act" and hinted governor's visit did more harm than help.

"It is crucial that we allow all ongoing investigations to proceed without any distractions to ensure justice is served," the three stated.

The trio also added they felt the governor's visit was ill timed.

While we remain committed to working with her office to uphold justice and enhance public safety, we are disappointed in this timing and are uncertain how such a visit contributes to these efforts.

They called for the governor to "prioritize, review, and examine all policies, protocols, and procedures" to ensure the safety of all inmates and prison employees.

It should be noted that while the governor was in Marcy, an active protest erupted outside her Manhattan office where individuals called Robert Brooks' death "a modern-day lynching."

Attorney General Letitia James released graphic bodycam footage of the assault on Friday, which showed Brooks handcuffed to a gurney as officers repeatedly punched, choked and kicked him.

As of print time, no criminal charges have been filed against the prison guards involved.

