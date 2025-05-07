Here’s What We Know About the Proposed NYS Budget Coming to a Vote

"We Got It Done" is the slogan Governor Hochul is touting as the latest way to describe the New York State Budget that will be voted on starting today in Albany. "Better Late Than Never" is the slogan some Republicans are using as the budget reaches 37 days past the mandated deadline. Meanwhile, this budget is a "doozy" coming in at $245 billion and politicians will have just a few hours to attempt a review before voting begins.

Republicans are calling foul. NYS Senator Joe Griffo said it's "irresponsible" and Assemblyman Robert Smullen worries about the size of the budget and the tax burden New Yorkers will be left with. Democratic Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon of Utica is worried about aid for schools and so is Senator Griffo who said it's still going to take time for school superintendents to see the "runs" which show what districts will be receiving in Foundation Aid all while preparing to voted on school budgets in less than two weeks.

The other part of the budget in question is the policy that's built into it which no-one really seems to know exactly what to expect. Assemblywoman Buttenschon and Assemblyman Smullen both feel there could be some good that comes from policy decisions on cell phone usage in schools, however, admitting that they don't know exactly what the final legislation is going to look like. Senator Griffo expects most of it to be watered down when it comes to Bell to Bell Cell Phone Bans in Schools, Discovery, and Mask Bans, Griffo said after weeks of negotiation, he suspects Democrats have watered down the legislation to the point where the policy decisions won't have that much of a punch. He feels that could include changes to Discovery, however the NYS Sheriff's Association and the Association of District Attorneys in New York both endorsed a plan with the Governor some two weeks ago.

Buttenschon says voting is expected to begin on Wednesday (today), that is providing there aren't any unexpected last minute hold outs.

Stay tuned.

