Some of the first flakes of the season are soon expected to fall across Central New York. How much will we get?

It's time for some weather whiplash.

After a few days of mild temperatures and early-spring-like weather, the National Weather Service updated its daily forecast to include the word "snow."

Considering SnowChance predicted the area will see its first measurable snowfall around November 17, it seems this new forecast is right on cue.

Now the question remains: How much will we get?

It seems we might not need to dust off the snow shovels just yet, but you might want to keep an ice scraper in your car.

Many weather watchers agree CNY will see a mild start to the winter season. The majority say we will see lighter snowfall amounts and warmer-than-average temperatures until the end of the year.

Things are expected to change come January.

As for what we'll see this week, the NWS is calling for a chance of snow showers on Tuesday morning.

Rain will begin moving into the region today and stick around through the overnight. Tonight's temperatures will also flirt with freezing, thus increasing the chances of seeing some flurries.

Also in the mix will be some strong winds, with the NWS saying we could see gusts up to 29 miles per hour.

Rain will continue through Tuesday morning, which creates the opportunity for snow showers during the morning commute. As of print time, the NWS says snow could impact the Utica area between 8 and 9am.

The outlet didn't list snowfall amounts, so chances are high it'll just be a dusting. Snow can create slippery roads, so motorists are urged to be careful.

The skies will then gradually clear throughout the day, giving way to partially sunny skies.

But those cold temperatures appear to be sticking around for the rest of the week, with Tuesday night's low forecasted to hit around 23 degrees.

What the NWS Says Will Be in Store for CNY This Week

Monday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 59.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain showers before 8am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8am and 9am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

As for when CNY may see its first measurable snowfall or snow storm, the first storm of the 2023 season didn't happen until January of this year.

The earliest snowfall to hit the state was back in 1956, when Rochester and Buffalo reported snowfall on September 20th.

