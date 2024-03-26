Help Crime Stoppers Find Their Wanted Person of The Week
Utica Police are looking for a city man who is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges following a domestic incident, according to Captain Stan Fernalld of UPD.
36-year-old Idris Richardson is wanted by police and is this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Fernalld says, Richardson is wanted by the Utica Police Department for an open arrest warrant for Criminal Contempt in the first degree (Class E felony) as a result of a domestic incident that occurred in East Utica in February 2024.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Name: Idris Richardson
Age: 36
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 190 lbs.
LKA: Utica, NY
Charge: Criminal Contempt 1st
Warrant Type: Domestic Arrest Warrant
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Richardson, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
