A disgusting number of cyberattacks were launched against New York's healthcare centers and stole sensitive information of nearly 10 million individuals.

Even worse, countless New Yorkers had their private data exposed in constant data breaches and ransomware attacks.

While healthcare organizations have offered around-the-clock monitoring of their clients' personal data, many feel understandably upset that their personal information has been stolen by criminals.

Making matters worse is a new study that has classified the top ten states most affected by healthcare data breaches.

The report from Indusface documented the number of breaches that happened over the past 24 months across the country and the number of individuals affected by them.

New York Among the Top 5 States Most Impacted by Data Breaches

The latest U.S. Census data finds there is approximately 19.87 million people living in New York State.

Of that number, around 45% has had their private health information stolen by hackers.

According to the report, New York has documented 61 healthcare data breaches over the past 2 years. That is the second-highest number in the entire country.

These breaches impacted the private data of 8.64 million New Yorkers.

The largest-ever data breach within this timeframe was at Enzo Clinical Labs in 2023. The private data of more than 2,470,000 people was exposed and an investigation determined the company had poor protection.

How New York Compares to Other States in Terms of Data Breaches

Texas reported the most breaches over a 24-month period, with 66 in total. In all, 14.37 million residents of the Lone Star State were affected.

While New York had the second-highest number of reported data breaches, California had more residents impacted by cyber criminals.

In all, 9.21 million Californians had their sensitive data exposed across 45 separate breaches since 2023. This amounts to over 250,000 people being affected per breach in the State of California.

Here are the top 10 most impacted states:

Texas California New York Florida Tennessee New Jersey Utah Illinois Ohio Massachusetts

Methodology can be found HERE.

