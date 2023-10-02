Have You Fallen for the New Cell Phone Scam Called Smishing?

The United States Postal Service is warning of a new scam stealing people's vital information and the problem is, many of us have already been scammed.

It's called "Smishing" and it's much like the phishing scams we've been plagued with over the last several years. This scam is attempting to get your private information, and even banking or credit card info and it all starts with a believable text message.

The text says your package hasn't yet arrived because the address is incomplete and can not be delivered. "Please confirm your address in the next 12 hours," the text demands. It then offers a link and when you go there, it looks very much like the Postal Service website. The problem is, the site is set up by scammers and it only looks legitimate. The fact is it's a site trying to steal your information.

This is from the US Postal Service:

Have you received unsolicited mobile text messages with an unfamiliar or strange web link that indicates a USPS delivery requires a response from you? If you never signed up for a USPS tracking request for a specific package, then don’t click the link! This type of text message is a scam called smishing.

Smishing is a form of phishing that involves a text message or phone number. Victims will typically receive a deceptive text message that is intended to lure the recipient into providing their personal or financial information. These scammers often attempt to disguise themselves as a government agency, bank, or other company to lend legitimacy to their claims. USPS utilizes the 5-digit short codes to send and receive SMS to and from mobile phones.

The Postal Service recommends that if you receive one of these messages, and many of us have, to copy the body of the message without clicking on a link, and send it to the US Post Office. Here's instructions:

To report USPS related smishing, send an email to spam@uspis.gov.

Without clicking on the web link, copy the body of the suspicious text message and paste into a new email.

Provide your name in the email, and also attach a screenshot of the text message showing the phone number of the sender and the date sent.

Include any relevant details in your email, for example: if you clicked the link, if you lost money, if you provided any personal information, or if you experienced any impacts to your credit or person.

The Postal Inspection Service will contact you if more information is needed.

Forward the smishing/text message to 7726 (this will assist with reporting the scam phone number).

For more information, visit the "Smishing" website through USPS here.

9 New Favorites from the New Menu at Utica's 72 Tavern and Grill The 72 Tavern and Grill, a Utica, NY sports bar and restaurant connected to the Adirondack Bank Center, has now re-opened after an 18-month COVID-19 shutdown. The grand reopening has featured previous favorites from the previous menu, and some new updated menu items. Here are photos taken by photographer Nancy L. Ford of some of our favorites tasted during the restaurant's soft opening. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay Check out these very unique and vintage Utica, NY, created collectables that are for sale right now on Ebay. These items could make for unique holiday gift ideas. Prices range from $999 to $38.75 an there are links back to Ebay for each item. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler