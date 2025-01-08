Fresh New Face Running for Utica Council-at-Large Position

A fresh new face is throwing her hat in the ring in the race for Utica's Common Council. While it is only the beginning of the year, this candidate is getting a head start on her political ambitions.

Heather Wasielewski was raised by a single father in a low-income household and has worked hard her whole life to put herself through college and takes pride in the fact she's given back to her community. Wasielewski is now hoping to continue that service as a Utica Common Councilor-at-Large.

On her newly created website she says,

For years, I’ve been serving in nonprofit leadership roles, running a neighborhood association, speaking at school board meetings, attending Council meetings, and advocating for those who often go unheard. Now, I want to take this commitment a step further—to bring real change to the Common Council.

She announced the run on her Facebook page and with the release of the campaign website. On both she outlined a number of bullet points she hopes to focus on if she were to be elected. Those bullet points include:

Transparent Government

Smart Budgeting

Stronger Infrastructure

City-School Partnership

After-School Programs

The Homeless Crisis

Working with City Hall

Moving Beyond Partisanship

As she begins her campaign, she believes the city is strong and hopes to help build on that strength. She is asking for the public's help in the form of fundraising support. You can donate to Heather's campaign or visit her website at https://www.heatherforutica.com/.

Wasielewski is running for one of three at-large positions. Wasielewski is running as a Democrat and there is no word yet if there are any challengers at this time.

The Top 10 Most Valued Workers in New York Careerminds polled thousands of New Yorkers on the professions they value most. Let's celebrate those who made the top 10! Gallery Credit: Megan

These 21 New York Cities Made WalletHub's 2024 list of 'Best Small Cities in America' Are you living in one of America's best small cities? WalletHub compared over 1,300 small cities nationwide to find out which are the best and worst in the country.

Nearly two dozen cities in New York made the upper crust of the list and one of them even made the top 99th percentile in the entire country - tying at #1!

Find out if your hometown made the cut! Gallery Credit: WalletHub