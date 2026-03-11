Utica Police: Fourth Arrest Made in Mohawk Street Stabbing

Utica Police have made a fourth arrest in connection with a violent stabbing earlier this month on Mohawk Street and are continuing to search for two additional suspects.

The investigation began on March 8 when police responded to a stabbing and assault on Mohawk Street. Officers determined the victim had been attacked by several individuals during what investigators describe as a group assault.

Police say the case quickly developed with help from the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center, Utica Police patrol officers, and Oneida County Probation. By the following day investigators had identified several of the people believed to be involved.

On March 9 officers from the department’s GIVE Unit and Tactical Unit located three suspects and conducted a vehicle stop. That stop led to three arrests.

Nineteen year old Yusef Mudey of Utica was charged with Gang Assault in the First Degree. Police also arrested 19 year old Abdi Mohamed of Utica and 21 year old Ilias Shego of Utica, each charged with Gang Assault in the First Degree.

Investigators say the assault involved multiple attackers targeting the victim.

Police say two additional people connected to the case have been identified and are still being sought.

Authorities announced Tuesday that a fourth suspect has now been arrested. Police say 18 year old Aiden Diaz of Utica is charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Gang Assault in the First Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

According to investigators, evidence gathered during the investigation indicates Diaz was the person who inflicted the stab wounds on the victim.

In a separate incident Tuesday evening, Utica Police were called to investigate reports of gunfire on the city’s west side.

At about 5:15 p.m. on March 10 officers were dispatched to the area of the 1500 block of Kemble Street for a shots fired complaint.

Witnesses told police that two groups had exchanged words shortly before at least one gunshot was fired. Several people fled the area immediately afterward.

Investigators later developed information suggesting possible suspects had entered a nearby home. Officers obtained permission to search the residence and were assisted by explosives detection K-9 Vigo.

During the search police recovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun along with what authorities described as felony level narcotics.

Both items were seized and will be sent for forensic testing as investigators attempt to determine ownership.

The Utica Police GIVE Unit continues to investigate both incidents and police say additional information will be released as it becomes available.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Utica Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

