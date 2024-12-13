Former Player Named Head Football Coach at Utica Notre Dame High School

Connor Cough is coming home. The former Notre Dame Jugglers standout has been named the new head football coach at Utica Notre Dame High School, taking the reins of a program where he once played as a student-athlete.

Cough, a 2011 graduate of Notre Dame, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. After helping lead the Jugglers to the sectional finals during his senior season, he went on to play collegiate football at Hobart and William Smith College. Football was something that still remained a part of him in his heart and soul and he decided to continue to stay involved in the game any way he could.

Photo Submitted by Connor Cough Photo Submitted by Connor Cough loading...

His coaching journey began in 2016 at Proctor High School, where he served as the offensive line coach for several seasons. During his tenure there, he also helped start a non-profit organization to help student athletes in need. In 2023, Cough took on the role of President of North Utica Pop Warner, showcasing his commitment to developing young athletes. He also served as an assistant coach for the organization’s 12U team, which clinched a state championship in 2024. But now, he's taking on a new challenge head on.

Photo Submitted by Connor Cough Photo Submitted by Connor Cough loading...

Cough will be returning to Notre Dame with a mission to lead the program he calls home. Cough tells WIBX,

I’m honored and excited to take on the role of head coach at Utica Notre Dame. This program has a rich history and I’m looking forward to building on that tradition while emphasizing a culture of hard work, accountability, and community. My goal is to help these student-athletes succeed both on and off the field. I’m grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to get started.

The Notre Dame community has high hopes for Cough, whose leadership and passion for the game have been evident throughout his career. His appointment signals a new chapter for the Jugglers, with a focus on blending tradition with a forward-looking vision for success. Cough will officially begin his tenure in preparation for the upcoming season, and his return to Notre Dame is already generating excitement among alumni, players, and fans. Congrats and welcome home Connor.

