Pediatric flu deaths are starting to surge in New York State, which has health officials on high alert.

Flu season isn't slowing down anytime soon. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cases nationwide have reached a nearly 30-year high.

Here in New York, the state has confirmed roughly 300,000 flu infections and about 20,000 hospitalizations.

Flu activity remains widespread in the state for an 8th straight week, health officials declared. During the week ending February 1, the state confirmed 53,337 new cases with roughly 3,100 of them resulting in hospitalizations.

Flu activity in Central New York has skyrocketed since last week's report, with Onondaga County recording 980 new cases. Oneida County trails with 415 confirmed cases while Oswego reported 215 new infections.

On the lesser end, Herkimer County had 147 reported flu infections, while Lewis and Madison County respectively had 103 and 96 new cases.

Central New York reported an overall total of 3,248 new flu cases since the last reporting period.

Flu-Related Pediatric Deaths in New York Continue to Rise

So far this year, nine children have died from influenza.

New York State reported its first 2 pediatric flu deaths of the 2024-2025 season during the last week of January.

Since then, 7 more children have died with the state flu surveillance report confirming three pediatric fatalities in just the last week and four the week prior.

The state did not reveal where these deaths occurred or how old the children were at time of death.

So far this year, the CDC reported 57 children nationwide have died from the flu.

During last year's flu season, the nation confirmed at least 200 child mortalities, which was a record high.

Why Flu Cases Are Skyrocketing

It's estimated the flu has sickened 24 million Americans this season and sent 310,000 of them to the hospital. This appears to be the highest number in 28 years, reports The Washington Post.

It is unknown why so many people have contracted the flu this year, as seasons vary each year. However, flu cases aren't slowing down so it is likely more illnesses and hospitalizations will be reported in the coming weeks.

Also, at least 13,000 Americans have died from the flu so far this season.

Health officials say the main strain wreaking havoc in the country is influenza A, which is more aggressive than influenza type B. It's because the strain mutates more rapidly and is more likely to trigger severe symptoms upon infection.

The symptoms include your standard fever, cough, fatigue, headaches, chills, sore throat, congestion, and loss of appetite.

Health officials say declining vaccination rates and people going out in public while sick is contributing to the rapid spread of influenza and other respiratory diseases.

For those wanting to avoid getting sick are urged to get their flu shot, which can help mitigate the onset of severe symptoms if infected. It's recommended everyone over the age of six months get their annual flu shot.

Those 65 and older, as well as the immunocompromised, are strongly advised to get the flu vaccine, as these groups are most likely to develop severe illness that could result in death.

Other ways to stay healthy is to practice good hygiene like washing hands with warm water and soap, as well as running errands, like grocery shopping, during non-peak hours to avoid crowds.

