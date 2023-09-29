Flooding in NYC, Beautiful Summer-Like Weather On Way for CNY

Parts of New York City were hit by heavy rains and flash flooding on Friday after heavy rains moved in and continued through the afternoon. Streets and subways overflowed with water in parts of the city creating a traffic nightmare in America's largest city.

The good news for New York City is that after heavy rain all day on Friday, and more flooding and rain into Saturday morning, the skies will start to clear through the day on Saturday and give way to a beautiful Sunday with a high of 75.

Here in Central New York, after a gloomy cool day on Friday, we are about to enter into a weather pattern that will rival the summer weather we experienced in August (which was pretty unsettled).

According to meteorologist Craig Flint of Eyewitness News, we're in for an amazing stretch of summer-like weather that's sure to confuse the tree's changing leaves.

Saturday is expected to be Sunny with a high of 75.

Sunday, more sunshine highs reaching 78.

Monday and Tuesday, more sunshine with highs ranging from 75 to 78.

Wednesday, get ready for 80 degrees and sunshine. While Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs near 80.

Friday, we'll begin to go back into reality as of right now with shows possible and highs in the mid-70s.

Flint says as of now, it looks like cooler weather will follow as we go into next weekend.

Enjoy the beautiful summer-like fall weather and stay safe this weekend.

