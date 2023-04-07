Female Motorcyclist, 20, Dies in Crash Near Binghamton

A 20-year-old woman from Broome County has died after her motorcycle collided with a car.

New York State Police say their preliminary investigation shows Joseph Portorsnok of Binghamton turned left on Castle Creek Road in the town of Chenango and into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle operator, Kaitlynn Eaton, a 20-year-old from Castle Creek, was killed in the crash. Portorsnok, 31, was not seriously injured. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon and is still under investigation.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

