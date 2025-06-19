Famous Pizza and Wings Restaurant Closing after Almost 50 Years in Upstate New York
New York's restaurant scene is shrinking once again. This time, the state is losing a family-owned establishment that's been around for generations.
In a few weeks, a longtime favorite known for red hot wings and sizzling pizzas is permanently closing after a near 50-year run.
It will soon join an ever growing list of closures that have rocked the community in recent days.
Just recently, the famed Domenico's Restaurant shut down after 58 years in business. A week after, Central New York lost one of its favorite Mexican restaurants, Pedro's Kitchen.
Now, a beloved community cornerstone is ending its 48-year run.
Penora's Pizza - which established itself as one of the best places for pizza, buffalo wings, fish fry, and humongous subs - will close down the first week of July.
The establishment, located at 5055 Broadway in Depew, New York, has been serving hungry customers for almost 50 years.
The sad announcement comes a few months after the death of restaurant co-founder, Shirley Dischner.
She, alongside her husband Norman, opened Penora's Pizza in 1977.
While the restaurant remained in the family, with the daughter holding down the fort, it was ultimately decided that it was time for a new chapter.
The restaurant announced on Facebook:
It's with a heavy heart after 48 yrs of serving, Depew, Cheektowaga and Lancaster we will be closing the 1st week of July [...] we hope to see our Loyal customers one last time! Thank you for allowing us to feed you and your family! We wish you all the best!
The community reacted with shock and heartbreak, with many offering stories of the wonderful memories they made at Penora's.
"You have been at our dinner table many times celebrating birthday parties and Bills games," a commenter named Susan wrote. Meanwhile, a man named Alan revealed he had been going to Penora's for 40 years and that his parents still go there every Friday for their fish fry.
Despite the community's disappointment, many extended heartfelt congratulations to the owner and sent well wishes for their new venture.
Penora's now joins the ever-growing list of restaurants and businesses that have left us in 2025.
