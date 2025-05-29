An Italian restaurant that helped put New York on the map is closing up shop after a tremendous 58-year-run.

The state's dining scene continues to shrink.

Following the loss of Chelsea's Restaurant and Bar, a 5-year staple in Syracuse, and the abrupt closure of Trestle Restaurant & Pub in Watervliet, state residents are once again saying goodbye to a beloved establishment.

Family Owned Establishment Closing Its Doors after 58 Years

The owners of Domenico's Restaurant, which opened its doors to the public in Levittown, had welcomed generations of loyal customers since 1967.

The restaurant earned acclaim for its homemade, authentic Italian food.

Domenico's cemented its legacy status by becoming a key player in the community by hosting holiday celebrations and organizing local events.

For some, Domenico's was the place some of their most important memories were formed.

Soon. the restaurant will be just a memory when it permanently closes on June 29.

The owners said on Facebook they were "incredibly sad" to announce the decision.

We want to thank you all for the last 58 ears of unforgettable memories. We will forever be grateful for this community.

Since the post went up, nearly 400 people have commented to express their disappointment.

"This news is breaking my heart. Domenico's is the place we celebrated new beginnings, toasted final goodbyes and everything in between," a patron named Marianne wrote. "Every time we go it's like visiting family."

Others reminisced about the memories they made at Domenico's. One woman revealed she went into labor with her first child at the restaurant while another commented that Domenico's made their wedding "so special."

A neighboring business, Petite 2 Florist, added, "Our community is losing a great business who was always willing to help out the Schools, Churches, Clubs, businesses and more. We will miss you immensely and so will our community."

Can Domenico's Come Back?

The owners are not fully shutting the door behind them. "We are hopeful that this is not our last chapter," they explained, but were unable to provide further details.

Fans of the establishment expressed ardent hope that Domenico's will live to see another day in some form.

Domenico's did not reveal why the restaurant will be closing down, but it seems the decision was out of the owners' hands.

