Despite New York's numerous problems, state lawmakers decided that outlawing one of the most popular beauty treatments was of utmost importance.

Have you ever heard of a New York law that made you do a double-take because of how strange it sounded? Chances are you have since several laws in the books have become prime examples of political idiocy.

For example: New York has provided more legal rights to squatters than law-abiding property owners. The serious overreach of some of our state laws keeps allowing rumors, hoaxes, and dangerous misinformation to flourish.

But sometimes, the state gets it right and realizes some laws are just too inane to enforce.

While cheating on your spouse is no longer punishable by prison time in New York State, our lawmakers should also consider repealing a law that's been on the books since 1994.

My mother came up to visit over the weekend and check out the Bouckville Antique Show going on this week. During our travels across the Mohawk Valley, we stopped at an Ulta store to pick up some supplies.

One of the items on my mom's list was an eyebrow tint. Imagine our surprise when an employee explained they cannot legally offer such a service nor sell tinting products.

Why? New York banned the entire practice of dyeing or tinting eyelashes and eyebrows. Anyone found breaking this rule can be fined up to $500 per infraction.

This 30-year-old law was based off the FDA regulations at the time, which frowned on putting dye or tint near the eye. The idea was that the products contained unsafe chemicals that could damage someone's eyesight.

The FDA was spooked by the possibility of allergic reactions and infections caused by the dye.

Because of this, it's been illegal to do eyebrow or eyelash tinting in New York State since 1994. Unfortunately, it wasn't a very well-known law until the practice became popular again during the pandemic and the rise of the TikTok beauty influencer with perfectly sculpted and colored eyebrows.

But as more people gained renewed interest in dyeing their brows, the lesser-known law came to light. Stores like Ulta and Nordstrom, which had offered the service for years, quietly suspended the practice to abide by state regulations.

The good news is, it seems New York has realized times have changed and more oversight is now involved in this million-dollar industry that is only growing in popularity.

Associated Hair Professionals reported late last year that lawmakers proposed a new rule that would technically legalize the practice. Again, the law was inspired by new FDA regulations that have relaxed around the practice, as it has approved of certain color additives.

The FDA has provided for the safe use of silver nitrate as a color additive, in professional-use only cosmetics, to color eyebrows and eyelashes.

New York proposed updating the law to reflect the new FDA guidance, which would provide an exception for products containing silver nitrate.

Until this law is hopefully adopted, you won't be able to legally dye to eyelashes or eyebrows in New York State.

