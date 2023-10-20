Expensive, Heavy Duty Truck Stolen From Upstate NY Job Site

New York State Police are looking for leads in connection with the theft of a piece of heavy duty construction equipment that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to replace.

Troopers were alerted to the situation earlier this month, in the early morning hours on October 18. A crew working a jobsite in Schroon Lake, NY, told cops that when they left the site the night before, the concrete pumper truck was there. When they came back at around 6:00 a.m. the next day, it was gone.

The truck was taken from a job site along State Route 9 in the town of Schroon. It is a 2016 Mack Concrete Pumper Truck (photos included above and below) with a white cab and red flames that run along the truck cab doors. The vehicle's bed is gray, according to information released by New York State Police.

Anyone with information on the location of the pumper truck, or who may be responsible for stealing it you're asked to call New York State Police in Lewis at 518-873-2750.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

