Longtime Upstate New York Eye Doctor Closes Practice for Good

The tough economy, difficulty finding employees and a post-COVID world continues to have a significant impact on local businesses. It's not just restaurants and retail stores that are closing down. Now, a longtime medical provider has announced the permanent closure of his practice.

Dr. Dan Kirkpatrick has been helping people improve and care for their vision for decades. Dr. Kirkpatrick had offices in Utica and Herkimer, but patients who visited his website were shocked to find a pop-up message that announced the closure of his practice.

According to the message on his website, the closure was prompted by a sudden loss of staff. The official closure date was on October 11th, 2024 at noon. The remainder of the message reads,

Due to the sudden loss of staff Dr. Kirkpatrick’s office is permanently closing on October 11th 2024 at 12:00pm. Your records will be entrusted and stored with the Wadas Eye Group. Dr. Kirkpatrick has selected the Wadas Eye Group because of their large number of caring professionals and their many conveniently located offices. You can call the Wadas Eye Group at (315) 736-3217 after November 15th for all of your future eye care needs.

The Wadas Eye Group of The Mohawk Valley has three convenient locations in Barneveld, Whitesboro and Herkimer.

The Wadas Eye Group also mentioned the acquisition of patients on their Facebook page.

In the past few months we have seen the closure of several businesses, many restaurant owners have decided to put their legendary businesses up for sale and some say they're ready to be done with whatever they're profession is. It's no question that the difficulty finding employees is real. Listeners to this station who own businesses have mentioned this to us repeatedly. Hopefully things can turn around and we thank Dr. Kirkpatrick and his staff for their years of dedicated service to our community.

