A Northern New York man is facing serious charges after being arrested for a disturbing incident.

According to New York State Police Troop D Public Information Officer Jennifer Jiron, the investigation began just after Troopers were called to the scene at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Monday. State Police out of Watertown responded to 104 E Kirby Street in the Village of Dexter for a fire in progress.

Jiron says, an investigation determined that 55-year-old Adam Stafford of Dexter walked up behind a parked vehicle with an occupant inside and threw a flammable liquid or accelerant on it. After doing so, Jiron says Stafford then set the vehicle on fire while the individual was still inside.

Stafford then fled the scene on foot heading south towards the Dexter Market at 308 Brown Street, according to police. Police also say that Stafford, threw a flammable substance on items on the side of the building and set them on fire. The occupant of the vehicle that was set ablaze was able to escape without injury and there were no injuries reported from the subsequent items at the market being set on fire were reported.

Stafford, however, is in serious trouble following the incident as police say he is facing a myriad of charges including Arson in the 2nd Degree, (Class B Felony), Arson in the 3rd Degree (Class C Felony) and Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree (Class D Felony). Trooper Jiron says Stafford was arraigned at Jefferson County court and remanded to Jefferson County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond, and $75,000 partially secured bond.

He will appear in court at a later date.

Blue Wave Hits Central New York to Show Support for Our Police Officers A massive blue wave hit Central New York. Hundreds wore blue to show support for our law enforcement officers. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- June 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 6/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler