Critic Willie Waffle Picks Movies and Shows Online to Watch Immediately

What to watch tonight? It's become the major question these days for people trying to find something compelling to stream on TV, or to watch in the movie theater. Critic Willie Waffle used to be just a movie critic. Today, he's been forced to become a movie AND streaming service critic, and he was on the radio Friday to make his picks for the weekend.

By the way, Willie reviews based on one through four waffles, as in the breakfast menu item. He does this because his real last name is indeed, Waffle.

This weekend is actually the start of the summer movie blockbuster season and one of those movies got high reviews from Willie. Ryan Gosling is back with a movie that's a throwback to TV, but draws 3 1/2 Waffles out of 4 from Willie.

"The Fall Guy – In Theaters – Ryan Gosling is a stuntman who gets a job working on his ex-girlfriend’s directorial debut (Emily Blunt), but the lead actor disappears."

If you're looking to stream this weekend, there's the shocking"Baby Reindeer" on Netflix that is amazing, but disturbing at the same time. The story is about a stalker - and the story is on steroids - and Willie says it might be one of the best things streamed on Netflix in years. But - beware - it is disturbing.

Other picks from Willie:

Unfrosted – Netflix Movie – Kellogg’s and Post go to war trying to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. The Pop Tart. Starring, directed and written y Jerry Seinfeld. 2 1/2 Waffles.

The Idea of You – Amazon Prime Video Movie – Anne Hathaway is a 40-year old single mother who ends up in a romance with a 24-year old boy band pop sensation. 3 Waffles. Willie actually really liked this one.

News from Mr. Waffle

Scooby-Doo Just Won’t Die – Animated series, animated movie, and live action movie Scooby-Doo is about to become a live action television series for Netflix. Greg Berlanti, who just delivered Dead Boy Detectives to Netflix, is expected to sign a script-to-series deal where Netflix will give the program a full series commitment if they like the first script.

Peacock Raising Prices, Again – About one year after raising prices, Peacock is raising prices for subscribers again, just in time for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Starting in mid-July, both ad-free and ad-filled subscriptions will go up by $2 per month. Current subscribers will see the increase starting August 18 or their next billing date after.

A Third Tron Movie Brings Back Jeff Bridges – Tron:Ares will be the third Tron movie after the first in 1982 and the sequel in 2010. The original used computer generated graphics in groundbreaking fashion as Bridges starred as a man trapped inside a video game. The third installment will star Jared Leto as Ares – a digital character who crosses into the real world.

Watch Friday morning's Willie Waffle segment on Keeler from YouTube:



KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

Mind-Boggling 2022 Moments That Felt Like Pranks We pulled together a list of 11 inexplicable news stories that have already gone viral this year. They might seem like jokes, but we regret to inform you that they were all very much real. Check them out below. Gallery Credit: Mike Nied