Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week, Dec. 7th
Police in Rome are asking for the public's help in finding a local fugitive who iOS believed to still be in the area. Police say, 29-year-old Lareina Reyes is wanted on 3 separate Rome City Court Warrants.
The first warrant is a Bench Warrant for Petit Larceny and Endangering the Welfare of a Child stemming from a shoplifting incident in March of 2021 where Reyes is accused of stealing items from a local business with a child present.
The second warrant is a Bench Warrant for Felony Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, also a felony, which occurred when Reyes was stopped in a stolen vehicle and was found in possession of a controlled substance. This incident occurred in September of 2022.
The final warrant is a Bench Warrant for False Personation, a misdemeanor, which occurred in November of 2022 where Reyes was untruthful to police officers about her identity. Reyes has no known address but may possibly to be in the Rome area.
Lareina Reyes is also wanted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department on an unrelated Arrest Warrant for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
LAREINA REYES
DOB: 07/05/1994
GENDER: Female
AGE: 29
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Reyes, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- December 2023
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
.
11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections
Stars We Lost in 2022
Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman