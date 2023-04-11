Crime Stoppers Seeking help Finding 21-Year-old Upstate NY Man

Police in Oneida are asking for the public's help in capturing a recent Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.

Police are searching for 21-year-old Robert James Howlett of Munnsville on two warrants, one from Madison County and one from the city of Oneida, according to CID Sgt. Mike Burgess.

Burgess says, Howlett is wanted on a warrant issued in Madison County Superior Court. The Madison County Probation Department has filed violation of the conditions of Interim Probation and defendant has failed to appear thereon as scheduled. Following Robert J Howlett having pled guilty to Strangulation 2nd, a Class D Felony, stemming from an alleged incident that occurred on May 24, 2022.

The second warrant was issued from Oneida City Court on failure to appear. Burgess says, Howlett failed to appear in court for Criminal Contempt 2nd, a Class A Misdemeanor, which stemmed from an incident that occurred on November 30, 2022.

Burgess says that Howlett has two distinct tattoos. One on the left forearm of Batman, and the other of a Joker card on his left wrist.

MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK

Agency: Oneida City Police Department

Name: Robert James Howlett (21yo)

DOB: 11/07/2001

Descriptors: Caucasian, 5’11”, 250 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, left forearm tattoo: Batman, left wrist tattoo: Joker card

Location: Last known- 5836 West Street Munnsville, NY

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

attachment-Welcome-294-20181110194249-38903798_1916932348329234_6582277727489884160_n1 loading...

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information about Howlett, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Get our free mobile app

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Great Disney+ Movies You Might Have Missed These excellent films are all waiting to be discovered on Disney+.

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys