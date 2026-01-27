Corrections Officer Allegedly Attacked and Injured by Inmate

A corrections sergeant at Mid-State Correctional Facility is recovering from serious facial injuries after being violently assaulted by an inmate over the weekend, according to officials.

The incident happened Saturday, January 24, at the medium-security prison when officers were called to break up an argument between two inmates. A sergeant responded and ordered one of the inmates to submit to a pat frisk and place his hands on the wall. Officials say the inmate refused to comply and suddenly turned, striking the sergeant in the face.

Read More: NY Prison Guards Fear More Violence Due to Halt Act

Two officers immediately intervened, placing the inmate in a body hold and taking him to the ground. With the assistance of an assigned National Guardsman, the inmate’s legs were secured to prevent him from kicking staff. His arms were forced behind his back, and he was placed in handcuffs.

The inmate, identified as a 31-year-old man serving a five-year sentence for Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon, was escorted to the infirmary for evaluation and later admitted to a Residential Rehabilitation Unit.

The injured sergeant was initially treated by medical staff at the facility before being transported to Wynn Hospital in Utica. Officials say he suffered significant bleeding from his nose, which appeared displaced. Medical personnel later determined the sergeant sustained two facial fractures and a deviated septum that will require corrective surgery. He is expected to be out of work for several weeks.

“This was a brutal and violent assault that will leave another staff member out of work for weeks while he recovers from serious facial injuries,” said Bryan Hluska, Central Region Vice President.

Hluska is calling on the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office to prosecute the inmate for felony assault, which could extend his sentence. He also renewed calls for lawmakers to revisit the HALT Act, urging them to consult with correction officers and frontline professionals on prison safety.

No other injuries were reported.

New York's 9 Most Dangerous Cities of 2024 Move over, New York City, these Upstate NY metro areas have been crowned the most dangerous cities in the entire state... well, according to housegrail.com Gallery Credit: Megan

The Top 10 Snowiest Cities in New York State If you love all things winter, then chances are you live in one of these cities. Road Snacks compiled a new list of the state's snowiest places by looking into their annual snowfall rates and determining the average amount.

So hang onto your snow shovels. This list throws some major curveballs - but it's all facts. Gallery Credit: Megan