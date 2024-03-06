Those who knew Steve DiMeo knew him as a brilliant man, some might say a genius.

Remembering a Local Legend

Those who knew Steven J. DiMeo well knew the outstanding impact he had on the Mohawk Valley Community. He spent his professional life striving to make the place we all call home a thriving one. Now, many are mourning the tragedy of his passing.

DiMeo was the President of Mohawk Valley EDGE (Economic Development Growth Enterprises Corporation). He played a huge role in several of the major projects and major investments made in our area for the last several decades.

Wolfspeed and several new businesses that have found their home at the former Griffiss Air Force Base are a direct result of Steve's efforts and focus. Those who have worked for him speak highly of him because of his work ethic, determination and critical thinking.

The Legacy He Leaves Behind

A Facebook post announcing Steve's untimely passing spoke to his dedication to his profession.

Steve achieved remarkable milestones during his tenure with EDGE, steering the organization through challenges and triumphs with the utmost resilience and eye always set on the endgame. His strategic vision has propelled the Mohawk Valley to new heights, cementing our position as a leader in economic development.

He was also a genius in other ways as he could pull sports statistics from his mind and tell you any random fact about American History.

There is no way to adequately measure the impact Steve had on those who knew him and all the lives he touched in such a positive manner. Mohawk Valley EDGE officials say,

On behalf of the entire EDGE family, we extend our deepest condolences to Steven DiMeo's family and loved ones during this difficult time. May they find comfort in the memories shared and the knowledge that his legacy will forever be cherished within our organization and beyond.

The shoes of this great man are far too great to be filled and one can hope that his example will be a driving force in inspiring others to continue the great work that still needs to be done.

Condolences and prayers are with his family and close friends today as we mourn a significant loss to this great region of the state.

The Community Mourns

Oneida Indian Nation Statement on Steve's Passing

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Steve DiMeo and offer our condolences to his family, friends and the Mohawk Valley EDGE team. Under his leadership, Mohawk Valley EDGE has been a long-time partner of the Oneida Indian Nation, and we are grateful for all of his efforts to promote economic development within the region. His passing is a great loss for all who knew him and the Mohawk Valley as a whole.

Statement from Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente

I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Steve DiMeo. Steve has been by my side for over 30 years working tirelessly to make Oneida County a better place. Whether it was fighting BRAC to save Griffiss Air Force Base or leaving no stone unturned to bring a chip fab to the Marcy Nanosite, his brilliance and passion constantly elevated this entire region. I have depended on him in countless matters that have been crucial to the success of Oneida County and his loss will be impossible to replace. I will miss his wit and humor and our endless conversations analyzing the Yankees. Eleanor and I send our most heartfelt condolences to his wife Diane and Steve’s entire family, everyone at Mohawk Valley EDGE and all of the people whose lives he touched.

Statement from NY State Senator Joseph Griffo

I am saddened to hear that Steve DiMeo has passed away. Steve was a good person, a friend and major presence and influence in the Mohawk Valley and New York State who I first met during the BRAC in 1993 and worked with ever since. He was committed to improving, growing and strengthening his community and played an integral role in developing the semiconductor industry in the region and enhancing and supporting the Griffiss Business and Technology Park in Rome. While we grieve Steve's passing, we can at least take comfort in knowing that he is now giving Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio and other New York Yankee greats some tips or learning more about the sport and team he loved so dearly. Lorraine and I extend our condolences to Steve's wife, Diane, his children, his family and his colleagues at Mohawk Valley EDGE.

Rest in Heavenly Peace Steve.

