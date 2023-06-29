Central NY mourns passing of legendary radio personality Don Bombard

Central New York is mourning the death of the legendary radio personality Don Bombard, otherwise known as Bob Shannon.

Bombard, who was 74, passed away after a long illness. His wife, Connie Frances, shared the sad news on Facebook.

Bombard was born and raised in Syracuse, the same city he began his professional radio career as a teenager in 1967. He first began broadcasting on WNDR before joining WOLF a year later. He continued working in tandem on both stations until his departure in 1977.

Bombard's next move was to WKTQ in Pittsburgh, where he started as program director before setting into the afternoon drive. He was then hired by New York City's WCBS in 1981 and adopted his famous on-air moniker "Bobby Shannon."

During this time, he also launched the nationally syndicated radio programs "The Oldies Countdown," "Behind the Hits" and "Keeping The '70s Alive." He also published the book "Behind The Hits: Inside Stories of Classic Pop and Rock and Roll."

He is survived by his wife and two children: a daughter named Avery and a son named Scott. Plans for his memorial services are unknown at this time.

Get our free mobile app