Central New Yorkers Want HOW Much Money to Stop Working from Home?

Some people aren't ready to head back to the office full time. But, they can be tempted back to the cubicle... for a price.

Many Central NY companies switched to a remote working operation when the pandemic struck, but some of their employees really took a shining to working from home.

So, when COVID-19 started easing and companies began calling everyone back to the office, those same workers had a big issue.

Stories began popping up about parents freaking out about adapting to daycare costs after working from home, or workers adjusting to commuting again.

Although, most Central New Yorkers can agree the traffic here isn't quite as aggravating as other localities. Except for Utica's traffic lights - those are the worst. Seriously, what's up with them?

That said, a new survey by Authority Hacker reached out to these remote workers and asked what it would take for their company to successfully convince them to return to the office full time.

New Yorkers want a lot of cold, hard cash

In order to return full time to the office, New Yorkers say their employers need to cough up a whopping lump sum payment of $14,467! When compared to respondents from the other 49 states, demands from Empire State were on the expensive side.

Here's how the rest of America responded:

What other incentives would entire remote workers back to the office?

Money wasn't the only thing on the mind with these remote workers. Nearly 70 percent of all respondents said they would want their employer to offer charitable contributions as incentives before they stepped foot back in the building.

But some employees couldn't be bought.

A majority of respondents said they would actually unionize to actually prevent their company from forcing a return to office.

This is a pretty interesting finding considering businesses that switched to a completely remote practice are starting to ease employees back to their building with a hybrid work week.

Apparently, the reason remote workers are so opposed to giving up the work-from-home lifestyle is for their peace of mind. Nearly three-quarters of all respondents felt going back to the office would negatively impact their mental health.

Then again, how many of us still quietly monitor the people who are coughing or sneezing around us because we don't want to get sick?

There is a certain comfort in working from home because you know you're not exposing yourself to anything.

What does this mean for the future of WFH?

This study reveals that a majority of Americans actually want to continue working from home despite more and more companies calling their employees back to the building.

So, it may seem America's employers might be facing an uphill battle to fully revert to pre-pandemic working conditions.

Said Authority Hacker's Mark Webster:

"As businesses look to define their post-pandemic work structures, the preferences and concerns of employees will play a significant role in shaping the future of work. Be it through monetary rewards, contributions to social causes, or adopting a lasting hybrid work approach, companies must discover the balance that ensures both their operations and their workforce can thrive."

How will this impact Central NY workers?

A recent Wallethub survey found New York is actually not the most desirable state to have a work from home job.

Out of a ranking of the best states for remote workers, the Empire State finished in 25th place. While the number was buoyed by better costs for internet service and generous home square footage, NY was dinged for its high electricity prices and poor score in cybersecurity.

On the topic of cybersecurity, New York ranked second worst. California was the only state with a poorer score in that category. Conversely, the Empire State reportedly has the fifth best internet costs in the country.

But, if you want to move to the best state for remote working conditions, look no further than Delaware.

Either way, it'll be interesting to see what effect the pandemic really had on the work environment after companies decide to pull the plug on their "hybrid" work schedules and order everyone back to the office.

