Central New York Man Charged with DWI After Being Found Asleep Behind the Wheel

A Boonville man was arrested late Sunday night after deputies found him unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in the middle of the road, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol.

Deputies responded to a welfare check on Steuben Street in the Village of Remsen around 11:00 p.m. on February 2, after receiving reports of a male slumped over the steering wheel of a black Jeep Cherokee. Upon arrival, officers discovered the vehicle positioned in the middle of the westbound lane, facing east, with an unresponsive man inside.

Following an investigation at the scene, deputies determined that the driver, identified as 52-year-old Jason K. Light of Boonville, was under the influence of alcohol. When deputies attempted to take Light into custody, he resisted arrest and refused to comply with orders. Despite his resistance, officers were able to place him under arrest.

Light was charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration. He also received multiple traffic citations related to the incident. He was transported to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Building for processing and was later held at the Oneida County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by STaR Ambulance and AGWAY Towing of Holland Patent.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

