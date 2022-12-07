Cafe Canole Sharing Italian Pies from Utica on QVC Network

Dean Nole and Cafe Canole of New Hartford recently shared their Italian culinary arts on the QVC shopping TV network by selling their Italian pies. Nole explains the Italian delicacy Pasticiotti (pronounced Pasta-Chah'-tee) to the QVC host which are available to be shipped across the country via the shopping network.

Nole and QVC were selling his mini Italian pies in two flavors, Apple Cinnamon and Orange Ricotta, or the combo where both could be shipped to your home for the holidays.

"Dessert is always the best course! Finish off a special dinner (or treat yourself to a scrumptious snack) with these delightful mini Italian pasticiotti (cream- or custard-filled pies). They're a six-star-status sweet treat that'll knock your socks off. From Cafe CaNole," according to QVC.

Here are the instructions from Cafe Canole.

•Includes eight 4-oz mini Italian pies

•Net weight 2 lbs

•Combo: four each of apple cinnamon and vanilla orange ricotta

•Fully cooked; thaw and serve

•Can be warmed in oven at 400F

•Contains wheat, milk, and eggs

•Arrives within two days of shipment; packaged with dry ice, but may arrive with little to none remaining Cannot ship to PR, VI, Guam.

The product is shipped for free using a dry ice method for preservation and can be heated up at home, and then served.

According to the host on QVC, the pies were almost sold-out and Nole promised to come back with a bigger supply. Nole along with his brother Jason operate Cafe Canole restaurant located in the Village of New Hartford.

Watch the segment with Dean Nole on QVC here.

