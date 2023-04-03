Central New York's representative in Congress has announced his first series of town hall events to meet with constituents.

Brandon Williams, a Republican in his first term at the NY-22 Representative, is holding four town halls beginning next week with two in Madison County and two in Oneida County.

NY-22 Congressman Brandon Williams (official U.S. House photo) NY-22 Congressman Brandon Williams (official U.S. House photo) loading...

The meetings, "...enable local constituents to engage with the Congressman, hear more about his policy platform and legislative accomplishments for NY-22, and learn how to receive vital assistance and support through his in-district offices," a release from his office read.

April 10, 2023 | 6:30PM

Chittenango Chittenango High School

150 Genesee St, Chittenango, NY 13037

Chittenango Chittenango High School 150 Genesee St, Chittenango, NY 13037 April 11, 2023 | 6:30PM

Rome Lyndon Strough Middle School

801 Laurel St, Rome, NY 13440

Rome Lyndon Strough Middle School 801 Laurel St, Rome, NY 13440 April 13, 2023 | 6:30PM

Morrisville Morrisville-Eaton Middle/High School

5061 Fearon Rd, Morrisville, NY 13408

Morrisville Morrisville-Eaton Middle/High School 5061 Fearon Rd, Morrisville, NY 13408 May 1, 2023 | 6:30PM

New Hartford Bradley Elementary School

33 Oxford Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413

The congressman's office had previously announced an early date for the New Hartford town hall but that has now been rescheduled for May 1.

Constituents can always call or email their local congressman on national and local issues. However, these events provide a chance to meet with and hear from the Representative directly.

Pre-register to attend the events through Williams' office by clicking here, or emailing Taylor.Weyeneth@mail.house.gov.

A second series of town hall events in the district will be announced at a later date, Williams' office said.

New Photos of the new Downtown Utica Wynn Hospital (February 2023) Just eight months before it's scheduled to open, MVHS officials took WIBX's Bill Keeler and Jeff Monaski, along with Photo Journalist Nancy L. Ford through the new Wynn Hospital in Utica. The new downtown hospital is expected to open in November.