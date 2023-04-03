NY 22 Congressman Brandon Williams Announces Upcoming Town Hall Series
Central New York's representative in Congress has announced his first series of town hall events to meet with constituents.
Brandon Williams, a Republican in his first term at the NY-22 Representative, is holding four town halls beginning next week with two in Madison County and two in Oneida County.
The meetings, "...enable local constituents to engage with the Congressman, hear more about his policy platform and legislative accomplishments for NY-22, and learn how to receive vital assistance and support through his in-district offices," a release from his office read.
- April 10, 2023 | 6:30PM
Chittenango Chittenango High School
150 Genesee St, Chittenango, NY 13037
- April 11, 2023 | 6:30PM
Rome Lyndon Strough Middle School
801 Laurel St, Rome, NY 13440
- April 13, 2023 | 6:30PM
Morrisville Morrisville-Eaton Middle/High School
5061 Fearon Rd, Morrisville, NY 13408
- May 1, 2023 | 6:30PM
New Hartford Bradley Elementary School
33 Oxford Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413
The congressman's office had previously announced an early date for the New Hartford town hall but that has now been rescheduled for May 1.
Constituents can always call or email their local congressman on national and local issues. However, these events provide a chance to meet with and hear from the Representative directly.
Pre-register to attend the events through Williams' office by clicking here, or emailing Taylor.Weyeneth@mail.house.gov.
A second series of town hall events in the district will be announced at a later date, Williams' office said.