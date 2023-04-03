NY 22 Congressman Brandon Williams Announces Upcoming Town Hall Series

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 01: The U.S. Capitol building is seen at sunset ahead of President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address to Congress on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. According to Administration officials, President Biden spoke on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier today about assisting with the country's defense against Russia and how to hold Russia accountable. President Biden is set to give his first official State of the Union Address at the United States Capitol later tonight where he will speak on his domestic agenda. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Central New York's representative in Congress has announced his first series of town hall events to meet with constituents.

Brandon Williams, a Republican in his first term at the NY-22 Representative, is holding four town halls beginning next week with two in Madison County and two in Oneida County.

NY-22 Congressman Brandon Williams (official U.S. House photo)
The meetings, "...enable local constituents to engage with the Congressman, hear more about his policy platform and legislative accomplishments for NY-22, and learn how to receive vital assistance and support through his in-district offices," a release from his office read.

  • April 10, 2023 | 6:30PM
    Chittenango Chittenango High School
    150 Genesee St, Chittenango, NY 13037
  • April 11, 2023 | 6:30PM
    Rome Lyndon Strough Middle School
    801 Laurel St, Rome, NY 13440
  • April 13, 2023 | 6:30PM
    Morrisville Morrisville-Eaton Middle/High School
    5061 Fearon Rd, Morrisville, NY 13408
  •  May 1, 2023 | 6:30PM
    New Hartford Bradley Elementary School
    33 Oxford Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413

The congressman's office had previously announced an early date for the New Hartford town hall but that has now been rescheduled for May 1.

Constituents can always call or email their local congressman on national and local issues. However, these events provide a chance to meet with and hear from the Representative directly.

Pre-register to attend the events through Williams' office by clicking here, or emailing Taylor.Weyeneth@mail.house.gov.

A second series of town hall events in the district will be announced at a later date, Williams' office said.

