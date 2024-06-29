The Utica Police Department and the community they serve continue to grapple with the tragic incident that happened Friday night on the 900 block of Shaw Street.

Body Cam Footage Courtesy of UPD Body Cam Footage Courtesy of UPD loading...

Utica Police released details Saturday morning surrounding the shooting death of a 13-year-old male in the city. An initial investigation has revealed that officers with the Crime Prevention Unit stopped two male juveniles in the area of Shaw Street. When police stopped them, one male fled on foot and a struggle ensued. During that struggle, police say the 13-year-old appeared to display a handgun and as a result an officer discharged what would be a fatal shot. The 13-year-old was transported to Wynn Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Body Cam Footage from Officer Husnay (Officer Who Discharged his Weapon)

During a very difficult and tumultuous press conference at City Hall Saturday morning UPD Chief Mark Williams assured the public that his agency would engage in full transparency with regard to what they can share during this investigation. That is why the Utica Police Department has released body worn camera footage Saturday night. The facebook post above gives more details and provides access the link to a google drive which shows all angles from all officers. There are also photos of the replica BB pistol found at the scene.

Photo of Replica Glock Found at the Scene

Photo Courtesy of UPD Photo Courtesy of UPDPolice Body Cam Footage Courtesy of UPD loading...

The subsequent investigation determined that the male was in possession of "a replica GLOCK 17 Gen 5 handgun with a detachable magazine," according to police. This is a tragic story that will have a severe impact on this community for months and even years to come. The important thing to remember is the Attorney General's office will surely conduct a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of the incident and determine independently if charges should be brought against the officer.

Utica Police officials have emphasized the point that they will continue to engage in full cooperation and transparency when it comes to dealing with this tragic shooting. Pray for healing in our city and the surrounding area.

