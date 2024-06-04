Black Bear Spotted Roaming Neighborhoods in Whitesboro

Many residents in the Village of Whitesboro and surrounding areas got quite the surprise on Monday afternoon as an unexpected visitor and trespasser was seen wandering through backyards and streets.

Read More: Moose Spotted in Lake Pleasant

It wasn't a would be criminal looking through vehicles or some creep looking through windows, or checking door knobs. It was a small black bear roaming around, clearly out of its normal element. The warning originally came from the official Village of Whitesboro Facebook page just after 1 p.m. Monday. It stated,

Warning to all Village residents in the area of Perimeter / Hardcastle / Willow and the adjoining neighborhoods. We have had several confirmed bear sightings. Please take the proper precautions. Do not approach the bear if seen. Bring small animals inside. NYS ENCON is aware of the situation and monitoring the situation.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation also advised to remove bird feeders from yards and remove all garbage and put it in a safe location. Any food source will likely attract the young animal. But, don't let the age fool you. Witnesses of the bear roaming around seem to feel it was a bear cub. That means it's very possible the Mama Bear wasn't too far away.

Read More: Rare Cinnamon Bear Spotted in Upstate NY

Of course while it appears the bear has left the area as of Tuesday morning, this should be a strong reminder to everyone that you should always be very cautious that these massive land mammals can wander into neighborhoods at any time. Houses that are close to tree lines or wooded areas are likely more prone to bear sightings, but they can appear anywhere. Please be caution and be especially careful when it comes to smaller animals.

Which Dog Represents Your Central NY Hometown? Every city and town in Central New York has a dog breed that perfectly matches its personality. What is your hometown's true dog identity? Gallery Credit: Megan

New State Park Creating River Access for First Time in Over 100 Years A new proposed state park in New York would create river access for the first time in more than 100 years. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams